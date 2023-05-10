Investors Purchase High Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 68,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,453 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Plug Power Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

