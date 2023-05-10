Investors Purchase High Volume of Target Hospitality Put Options (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,101 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 1,869 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

