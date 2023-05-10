Investors Purchase Large Volume of ACV Auctions Put Options (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 427% compared to the average volume of 578 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 493,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACVA stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

