IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $5,823,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

