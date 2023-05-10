iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

CMBS stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

