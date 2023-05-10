iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,136 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of REM opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $555.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

