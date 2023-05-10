iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.