iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWL opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

