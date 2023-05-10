iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.