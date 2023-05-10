iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IYZ opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.