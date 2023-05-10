Itron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,325% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

