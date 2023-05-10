Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,428 shares of company stock worth $202,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

