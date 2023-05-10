JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.44. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 247,978 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 631,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

