Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 14,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

