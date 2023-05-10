Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 14,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.