Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $418.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

