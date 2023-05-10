Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %
JNJ stock opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
