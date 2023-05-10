Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $12,211,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 7,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.