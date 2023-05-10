JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CSTM opened at $15.10 on Monday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

