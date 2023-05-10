JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $38.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

BBWI stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

