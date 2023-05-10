JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL opened at $175.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
