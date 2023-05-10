JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $175.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.