JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $277.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $288.10 on Monday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.