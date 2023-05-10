Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,900 ($124.92) per share, for a total transaction of £396 ($499.68).
David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, David Cicurel bought 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,390 ($118.49) per share, with a total value of £187.80 ($236.97).
Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 9,960 ($125.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.45 million, a PE ratio of 5,134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,343.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,589.61. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,605 ($83.34) and a 52-week high of £103.50 ($130.60).
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.