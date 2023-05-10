Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Down 2.9%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,385 ($17.48) and last traded at GBX 1,385 ($17.48). Approximately 19,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,426 ($17.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

JET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,832 ($23.12) to GBX 1,491 ($18.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.38) to GBX 2,220 ($28.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.76) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,501.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,739.14.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.