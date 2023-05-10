K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 20,165 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,181.50 ($27,989.27).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,813.50).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,880.13).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON KBT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.90. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 152.50 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.62.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.