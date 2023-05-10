Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.72, but opened at $44.30. Kemper shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 70,821 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
Kemper Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -26.27%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.