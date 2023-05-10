Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.72, but opened at $44.30. Kemper shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 70,821 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 219,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

