Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

