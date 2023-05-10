KeyCorp Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $18,575,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

