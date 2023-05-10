Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Kidoz Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Kidoz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.