Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Kion Group Price Performance
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.
