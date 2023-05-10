Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $660.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 115,565 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

