Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.