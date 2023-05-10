Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.00.
Several brokerages have commented on KHNGY. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
