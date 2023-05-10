Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $780.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 591,580 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $7,930,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

