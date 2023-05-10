Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.
KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $780.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 591,580 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $7,930,000.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.