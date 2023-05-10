Lake Street Capital Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $19.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Insider Activity

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

