Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC stock opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

