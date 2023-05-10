LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.