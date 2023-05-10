LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

