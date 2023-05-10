Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.14.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

