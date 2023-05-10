Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) vs. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Head to Head Analysis

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.93 $70.38 million $0.26 19.92

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% Hudbay Minerals 4.82% 1.70% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lexaria Bioscience and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.47, indicating a potential upside of 102.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

