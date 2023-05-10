Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $213.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

