Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,311.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.