Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Up 4.9%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 13,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

