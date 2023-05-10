LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,205 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

