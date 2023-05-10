LPL Financial LLC Acquires 43,402 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,402 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
