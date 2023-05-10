LPL Financial LLC Acquires 60,269 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

