LPL Financial LLC Acquires 77,745 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 77,745 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.