LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

