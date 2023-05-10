LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,202,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market cap of $454.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

