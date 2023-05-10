LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,946 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

