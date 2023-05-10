LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

