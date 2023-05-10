LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RTM stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

